Drew MinterCountertenor. Born 15 January 1955
Drew Minter
1955-01-15
Gesangweise To The Tune Of "Our Lady" (extract)
Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire
Thomas Campion
It Fell On A Sommers Daie
Thomas Campion
His golden locks time hath to silver turned
John Dowland
Opening Chorale "Wachet Auf, ruft uns die Stimme" - Cantata (BWV.140)
Johann Sebastian Bach
