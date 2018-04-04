Country Joe McDonaldBorn 1 January 1942
Country Joe McDonald
1942-01-01
Country Joe McDonald Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Allen "Country Joe" McDonald (born January 1, 1942) is an American musician who was the lead singer of the 1960s psychedelic rock group Country Joe and the Fish.
Country Joe McDonald Tracks
Tricky Dicky - BBC Session 29/06/1977
Tricky Dicky - BBC Session 29/06/1977
The 'Fish' Cheer
The 'Fish' Cheer
Jesse James
Jesse James
Love Is A Fire
Love Is A Fire
Janis
Janis
Dr Hip
Dr Hip
Coyote
Coyote
Hold On It's Coming (Radio 1 Session, 29 Jun 1970)
It's So Nice To Have Love (Radio 1 Session, 29 Jun 1970)
Maria (Radio 1 Session, 29 Jun 1970)
Maria (Radio 1 Session, 29 Jun 1970)
Tell Me Where You're Bound (Radio 1 Session, 29 Jun 1970)
Here I Go Again
Here I Go Again
Satisfactory
Satisfactory
I-Feel-Like-I'm-Fixin'-To-Die-Rag
I-Feel-Like-I'm-Fixin'-To-Die-Rag
Balancing On The Edge Of Time - BBC Session 29/06/1970
Get It Together - BBC Session 29/06/1977
Sweet Lorraine - BBC Session 29/06/1977
Maria
Maria
Tell Me Where You're Bound
Tell Me Where You're Bound
It's So Nice To Have Love
It's So Nice To Have Love
Hold On, It's Coming
Hold On, It's Coming
