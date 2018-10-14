The Marbles1960s Duo with Graham Bonnet, Hit: Only One Woman. Formed 1968. Disbanded 1970
The Marbles
1968
The Marbles Biography (Wikipedia)
The Marbles were an English rock duo that consisted of Graham Bonnet and Trevor Gordon, who operated between 1968 and 1969. Their only well-known singles were "Only One Woman" and "The Walls Fell Down". They also became associated with the Bee Gees members Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb at that time.
"Only One Woman" reached Number 5 in the UK Singles Chart in November 1968. The duo disbanded in 1969. Shortly after their split, in 1970, they released their only self-titled album.
The Marbles Tracks
Only One Woman
The Marbles
Only One Woman
Only One Woman
The Walls Fell Down
The Marbles
The Walls Fell Down
The Walls Fell Down
And The Walls Feel Down
The Marbles
And The Walls Feel Down
And The Walls Feel Down
