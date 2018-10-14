The Marbles were an English rock duo that consisted of Graham Bonnet and Trevor Gordon, who operated between 1968 and 1969. Their only well-known singles were "Only One Woman" and "The Walls Fell Down". They also became associated with the Bee Gees members Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb at that time.

"Only One Woman" reached Number 5 in the UK Singles Chart in November 1968. The duo disbanded in 1969. Shortly after their split, in 1970, they released their only self-titled album.