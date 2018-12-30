MGM Studio Orchestra
MGM Studio Orchestra
MGM Studio Orchestra Tracks
Get Happy
Judy Garland
Get Happy
Get Happy
Make 'Em Laugh
Donald O'Connor
Make 'Em Laugh
Make 'Em Laugh
Singin' in the Rain
Nacio Herb Brown
Singin' in the Rain
Singin' in the Rain
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
MGM Studio Orchestra
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
An American in Paris (ballet)
George Gershwin
An American in Paris (ballet)
An American in Paris (ballet)
Barn Dance
MGM Studio Orchestra
Barn Dance
Barn Dance
Performer
Main Title: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
MGM Studio Orchestra
Main Title: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Fit As A Fiddle (And Ready For Love)
Gene Kelly
Fit As A Fiddle (And Ready For Love)
Fit As A Fiddle (And Ready For Love)
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - You Are My Lucky Star
Nacio Herb Brown
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - You Are My Lucky Star
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - You Are My Lucky Star
Begin the Beguine (Broadway Melody of 1940)
Cole Porter
Begin the Beguine (Broadway Melody of 1940)
Begin the Beguine (Broadway Melody of 1940)
Too Darn Hot
Cole Porter
Too Darn Hot
Too Darn Hot
I Don't Care
MGM Studio Orchestra
I Don't Care
I Don't Care
North by Northwest (1959): Overture
Bernard Herrmann
North by Northwest (1959): Overture
North by Northwest (1959): Overture
Lara`s Theme
MGM Studio Orchestra
Lara`s Theme
Lara`s Theme
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Cyclone
Herbert Stothart
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Cyclone
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Cyclone
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Somewhere over the rainbow
Harold Arlen
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Somewhere over the rainbow
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Somewhere over the rainbow
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Main Title)
MGM Studio Orchestra
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Main Title)
Overture - That's Entertainment Part One
MGM Studio Orchestra
Overture - That's Entertainment Part One
Ol' Man River
Caleb Peterson & MGM Studio Orchestra
Ol' Man River
Ol' Man River
Performer
Barn Dance from Seven Brides For Seven Brothers
MGM Studio Orchestra
Barn Dance from Seven Brides For Seven Brothers
Be a Clown
Judy Garland
Be a Clown
Be a Clown
Brigadoon
Johnny Green
Brigadoon
Brigadoon
Once in the Highlands
Johnny Green
Once in the Highlands
Once in the Highlands
Doctor Zhivago (1965): Main Title
Maurice Jarre
Doctor Zhivago (1965): Main Title
Doctor Zhivago (1965): Main Title
San Francisco (1936): San Francisco
Bronislau Kaper
San Francisco (1936): San Francisco
San Francisco (1936): San Francisco
Where is the life that late I led? (Kiss Me Kate)
Cole Porter
Where is the life that late I led? (Kiss Me Kate)
Where is the life that late I led? (Kiss Me Kate)
Barn Dance (Bless Your Beautiful Hide) (From Seven Brides For Seven Brothers (1954))
M-G-M Studio Orchestra, Adolph Deutsch
Barn Dance (Bless Your Beautiful Hide) (From Seven Brides For Seven Brothers (1954))
Ben-Hur (1959) - Overture
Miklós Rózsa
Ben-Hur (1959) - Overture
Ben-Hur (1959) - Overture
I'm Sad And I'm Lonely (Outtake)
Alfred Newman
I'm Sad And I'm Lonely (Outtake)
I'm Sad And I'm Lonely (Outtake)
Begin The Beguine
MGM Studio Orchestra
Begin The Beguine
Begin The Beguine
The Band Wagon Overture
MGM Studio Orchestra
The Band Wagon Overture
The Band Wagon Overture
The Bandwagon (1953) - Dancing in the Dark
Arthur Schwartz
The Bandwagon (1953) - Dancing in the Dark
The Bandwagon (1953) - Dancing in the Dark
Singing In The Rain
Gene Kelly
Singing In The Rain
Singing In The Rain
Lara's Theme
MGM Studio Orchestra
Lara's Theme
Lara's Theme
Meet Me In St. Louis
MGM Studio Orchestra
Meet Me In St. Louis
Meet Me In St. Louis
Gaslight (1944) - Opening Credits
Bronislau Kaper
Gaslight (1944) - Opening Credits
Gaslight (1944) - Opening Credits
Main Title: How The West Was won
MGM Studio Orchestra
Main Title: How The West Was won
Main Title: How The West Was won
Composer
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - Good Morning from Babes in Arms (1939)
Nacio Herb Brown
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - Good Morning from Babes in Arms (1939)
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - Good Morning from Babes in Arms (1939)
