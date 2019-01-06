"It's the fault of our culture now that places such a high value on polished results." Composer Judith Weir talking in 2004

2015-02-26T18:08:00.000Z

Judith Weir, one of Britain's most wide ranging composers, looks back on her prolific career on the occasion of her 50th birthday. Interviewed by Tom Service, Music Matters, 2004.

