Judith Weir
1954-05-11
Judith Weir Biography (Wikipedia)
Judith Weir CBE (born 11 May 1954) is a British composer and Master of the Queen's Music.
Judith Weir Performances & Interviews
- Judith Weir | My Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q70lh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q70lh.jpg2016-04-06T15:16:00.000ZComposer Judith Weir chooses the Oboe Sonata by Francis Poulenchttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q71wd
Judith Weir | My Music
- Composer of the Week: Judith Weirhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mx9hb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mx9hb.jpg2015-04-03T12:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod is joined by composer Judith Weir to discuss her life and workhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02mxg57
Composer of the Week: Judith Weir
- "It's the fault of our culture now that places such a high value on polished results." Composer Judith Weir talking in 2004https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03j465v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03j465v.jpg2015-02-26T18:08:00.000ZJudith Weir, one of Britain's most wide ranging composers, looks back on her prolific career on the occasion of her 50th birthday. Interviewed by Tom Service, Music Matters, 2004.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kwj9q
"It's the fault of our culture now that places such a high value on polished results." Composer Judith Weir talking in 2004
- Composers' Rooms: No.15 Judith Weirhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025pj8p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025pj8p.jpg2014-09-09T09:43:00.000ZSara Mohr-Pietsch visits the new Master of the Queen's Music, Judith Weir.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p026bvdp
Composers' Rooms: No.15 Judith Weir
Judith Weir Tracks
Little Tree: i. Little Tree
Judith Weir
Performer
Last played on
Love Bade Me Welcome
Judith Weir
Last played on
Forest
Forest
Orchestra
Last played on
Drop down, ye heavens, from above
Judith Weir
Choir
Last played on
'Job's Comforters', from In The Land Of Uz
Judith Weir
Last played on
Storm (Mercy)
Judith Weir
Conductor
Last played on
The Sweet Primeroses
Judith Weir
Last played on
Drop down, ye heavens, from above
Judith Weir
Orchestra
Last played on
Illuminare, Jerusalem
Judith Weir
Last played on
Salute (The Bagpiper's String Trio)
Judith Weir
Last played on
I love all beauteous things
Judith Weir
Last played on
Arise, arise, you slumbering sleepers
Judith Weir
Last played on
Concerto for piano and orchestra
Judith Weir
Last played on
Moon And Star - opening
Judith Weir
Last played on
Ave Regina Caelorum
Judith Weir
Last played on
Drop Down, Ye Heavens, From Above
Judith Weir
Last played on
Forest
Last played on
Roll off the ragged rocks of sin
Judith Weir
Last played on
Airs From Another Planet
Judith Weir
Last played on
The Sweet Primeroses (Piano Concerto)
Judith Weir
Ensemble
Last played on
Magnificat & Nunc Dimittis
Judith Weir
Last played on
String quartet
Judith Weir
Last played on
Arise, arise, you slumbering sleepers
Judith Weir
Ensemble
Last played on
Sevdalino, my little one (Songs from the Exotic)
Judith Weir
Last played on
Bessie Bell and Mary Gray (Scotch Minstrelsy)
Judith Weir
Last played on
On Buying a Horse
Judith Weir
Last played on
A Song of Departure for violin, viola, cello, double bass and piano
Judith Weir
Last played on
Piano Concerto - 1st Movement
Judith Weir
Ensemble
Last played on
Storm: I. Storm - Shipwreck
Judith Weir
Ensemble
Last played on
Fish / Bird (Natural History)
Judith Weir
Last played on
Forest
Orchestra
Last played on
Ständchen
Judith Weir
Last played on
Nunc Dimittis
Judith Weir
Last played on
Ave Regina caelorum
Judith Weir
Last played on
Lady Isobel and the Elf-Knight (Scotch Minstrelsy)
Judith Weir
Last played on
All the Ends of the Earth
Judith Weir
Ensemble
Last played on
Piano Trio no.1 (1st mvt)
Judith Weir
Last played on
Moon and Star
Judith Weir
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 3 - The Stranger
Judith Weir
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 2 - The Disappearance
Judith Weir
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 1 - The Inheritance
Judith Weir
Storm
Judith Weir
Choir
Ensemble
Last played on
Atlantic Drift (no.2)
Judith Weir
Last played on
I Broke Off A Golden Branch
Judith Weir
Performer
Last played on
Heroic Strokes of the Bow
Judith Weir
Last played on
