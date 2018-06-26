WheatFormed 1996
Wheat
1996
Wheat Biography (Wikipedia)
Wheat is an American indie-rock band formed by Scott Levesque (vocals, guitar), Brendan Harney (drums, vocals), Ricky Brennan Jr. (guitar, vocals), and Kenny Madaras (bass) in Taunton, Massachusetts, in 1996.
Don't I Hold You
Wheat
Don't I Hold You
Don't I Hold You
Raised Ranch Revolution
Wheat
Raised Ranch Revolution
Raised Ranch Revolution
This Wheat
Wheat
This Wheat
This Wheat
House Of Kiss
Wheat
House Of Kiss
House Of Kiss
Changes Is
Wheat
Changes Is
Changes Is
Music Is Drugs
Wheat
Music Is Drugs
Music Is Drugs
Slow Fade
Wheat
Slow Fade
Slow Fade
Summer
Wheat
Summer
Summer
