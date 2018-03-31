Sierra KusterbeckBorn 18 December 1990
Sierra Kusterbeck Biography (Wikipedia)
Sierra Kay Kusterbeck (born December 18, 1990), better known as Sierra Kay, is an American singer-songwriter and model. She rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of the rock band VersaEmerge.
Sierra Kusterbeck Tracks
Avalon (feat. Sierra Kusterbeck)
Professor Green
Avalon (feat. Sierra Kusterbeck)
