Chad & Jeremy are an English musical duo. They began working together in 1960, and had their first hit song in the U.K. with "Yesterday's Gone". That song became a hit in the United States in the following year when they rode to fame as a part of the British Invasion. Unlike the rock music sounds of their peers, Chad & Jeremy presented a soft, folk-inflected style readily distinguished by their hushed and whispered vocals. The U.S. proved to be fertile soil for them, and they went on to have a string of successes there, including "Willow Weep for Me", "Before and After", and their biggest hit, "A Summer Song". Nonetheless, after some commercial failures and divergent ambitions between the two partners, Chad & Jeremy disbanded in 1968.

Chad Stuart continued to work in various capacities in the music industry while Jeremy Clyde devoted his energies to acting on film and stage. In the early 1980s, however, they rejoined one another for a new album and concert performances including a multi-band British Invasion nostalgia tour. Afterwards, another long period of separation ensued but in the early 2000s Chad & Jeremy began performing again and developed a semi-regular schedule of touring for many years. They maintain an online presence through their website and Stuart's independent studio Electric Paintbox, and continue to play occasional performances.