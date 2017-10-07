Sparkle Moore (born Barbara Morgan on November 6, 1936 in Omaha, Nebraska, United States) is an American rockabilly singer but was influential as a pioneer of female rockabilly. Her name was earned because of her similarity to Sparkle, a supporting character in the Dick Tracy comic strip. Sparkle dressed in men's clothing, often including leather, and sported an Elvis-influenced pompadour.

In 1956, she toured with Gene Vincent and was scheduled to perform on the Grand Ole Opry, which was subsequently cancelled due to illness. In 1957, Sparkle retired from music after becoming pregnant to concentrate on raising a family.

In 2010, she released a 22 track cd of home recordings "Spark-A-Billy".