La Dame BlancheCumbia / rap / beats, Yaite Ramos's project
La Dame Blanche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/efe8f3da-2797-48b6-a396-2f1df966dcfa
La Dame Blanche Tracks
Sort by
Che Revolution (feat. La Dame Blanche)
El Hijo de la Cumbia
Che Revolution (feat. La Dame Blanche)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Che Revolution (feat. La Dame Blanche)
Last played on
No Da Para Na
La Dame Blanche
No Da Para Na
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Da Para Na
Last played on
William
La Dame Blanche
William
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
William
Last played on
Back to artist