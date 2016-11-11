The Equals are a British pop, R&B and rock group formed in North London, England in 1965. They are best remembered for their million-selling chart-topper, "Baby, Come Back", though they had several other chart hits in the UK and Europe. Eddy Grant founded the group with Pat Lloyd, John Hall, and brothers Derv and Lincoln Gordon, and they were noted as being "the first major interracial rock group in the UK" and "one of the few racially mixed bands of the era".