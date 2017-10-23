Thalia MyersBorn 1945
Thalia Myers
1945
Thalia Myers Biography (Wikipedia)
Thalia Myers (born in the West of England in 1945) is a British concert pianist, teacher and animateur.
Her solo recordings include six albums of contemporary works, as well as music by Haydn and Chopin. She is the initiator of the highly successful Spectrum anthologies, published by the ABRSM, and the Chamber Music Exchange.
Thalia Myers Tracks
Lavender Field
Karen Tanaka
Lavender Field
Lavender Field
Last played on
White Light Chorale
Param Vir
White Light Chorale
White Light Chorale
Last played on
The Silver Moon
Helen Grime
The Silver Moon
The Silver Moon
Last played on
Constellations I and II
Diana Burrell
Constellations I and II
Constellations I and II
Last played on
Tanaka: Lavender Field
Thalia Myers
Tanaka: Lavender Field
Tanaka: Lavender Field
Last played on
Thalia Myers Links
