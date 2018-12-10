Walter Trout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvqs.jpg
1951-03-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/efddcf31-943b-49f0-aef1-cf5539d8048b
Walter Trout Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Trout (born March 6, 1951, Ocean City, New Jersey, United States) is an American blues guitarist, singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Walter Trout Performances & Interviews
Walter Trout Tracks
Sort by
Turn Off Your TV
Walter Trout
Turn Off Your TV
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Turn Off Your TV
Last played on
My Ship Came In
Walter Trout
My Ship Came In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
My Ship Came In
Last played on
Gonna Hurt Like Hell (feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd)
Walter Trout
Gonna Hurt Like Hell (feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Gonna Hurt Like Hell (feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd)
Last played on
Ain't Goin' Back (feat. Sonny Landreth)
Walter Trout
Ain't Goin' Back (feat. Sonny Landreth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Ain't Goin' Back (feat. Sonny Landreth)
Last played on
The Sky Is Crying (feat. Warren Haynes)
Walter Trout
The Sky Is Crying (feat. Warren Haynes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
The Sky Is Crying (feat. Warren Haynes)
Last played on
Crash And Burn (feat. Joe Louis Walker)
Walter Trout
Crash And Burn (feat. Joe Louis Walker)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Crash And Burn (feat. Joe Louis Walker)
Last played on
Love In Vain
Walter Trout
Love In Vain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Love In Vain
Last played on
Do You Still See Me At All (feat. Jon Trout)
Walter Trout
Do You Still See Me At All (feat. Jon Trout)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Do You Still See Me At All (feat. Jon Trout)
Last played on
Too Much To Carry
Walter Trout
Too Much To Carry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Too Much To Carry
Last played on
After Hours
Walter Trout
After Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
After Hours
Last played on
Cold, Cold Ground
Walter Trout
Cold, Cold Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Cold, Cold Ground
Last played on
Nothin' But The Blues
Walter Trout
Nothin' But The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Nothin' But The Blues
Last played on
Lonely
Walter Trout
Lonely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Lonely
Last played on
Tomorrow Seems So Far Away
Walter Trout
Tomorrow Seems So Far Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
To Begin Again
Walter Trout
To Begin Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
To Begin Again
Last played on
I'm Back
Walter Trout
I'm Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
I'm Back
Last played on
Cold, Cold Ground
Walter Trout
Cold, Cold Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Cold, Cold Ground
Things Ain't what they used to be
Walter Trout
Things Ain't what they used to be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Things Ain't what they used to be
Two Sides To Every Story (RX 26/10/15 - Live Session)
Walter Trout
Two Sides To Every Story (RX 26/10/15 - Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Two Sides To Every Story (RX 26/10/15 - Live Session)
Move On
Walter Trout
Move On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Move On
Last played on
Fly Away
Walter Trout
Fly Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Fly Away
Last played on
Gonna Live Again
Walter Trout
Gonna Live Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Gonna Live Again
Last played on
Blood Money
Danny Bryant
Blood Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Blood Money
Last played on
Two Sides To Every Story
Walter Trout
Two Sides To Every Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Playin' Hideaway
Walter Trout
Playin' Hideaway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Playin' Hideaway
Last played on
Almost Gone
Walter Trout
Almost Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Almost Gone
Last played on
Please Take Me Home
Walter Trout
Please Take Me Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Please Take Me Home
Last played on
The Whale Have Swallowed Me
Walter Trout
The Whale Have Swallowed Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Take A Little Time
Walter Trout
Take A Little Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Take A Little Time
Last played on
Tight Shoes
Walter Trout
Tight Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Tight Shoes
Last played on
Wastin' Away
Walter Trout
Wastin' Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Wastin' Away
Last played on
The Bottom of the River
Walter Trout
The Bottom of the River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
The Bottom of the River
Last played on
The World is Goin Crazy and So Am I
Walter Trout
The World is Goin Crazy and So Am I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Can't Help Falling Apart
Walter Trout
Can't Help Falling Apart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Can't Help Falling Apart
Last played on
Pray For Rain
Walter Trout
Pray For Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Pray For Rain
Last played on
The Outsider
Walter Trout
The Outsider
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
The Outsider
Last played on
Saw My Momma Crying
Walter Trout
Saw My Momma Crying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqs.jpglink
Saw My Momma Crying
Last played on
Walter Trout Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist