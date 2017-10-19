LightsValerie Anne Poxleitner, Canadian indie pop/electropop. Born 11 April 1987
Lights
1987-04-11
Lights Biography (Wikipedia)
Lights Poxleitner-Bokan (born Valerie Anne Poxleitner; April 11, 1987) is a Canadian singer, songwriter, musician, comic book author, writer, and illustrator. She is known for her gold-certified albums The Listening and Siberia as well as singles "Drive My Soul", "February Air", "Ice", "Second Go", "Toes", and "Up We Go". She released her fourth studio album, Skin & Earth, in 2017.
Lights was awarded the 2009 Juno Award for New Artist of the Year. and two 2009 Astral Media Radio awards during Canadian Music Week.
Lights Tracks
Came Up (feat. Levelle London)
Lights
Came Up (feat. Levelle London)
Came Up (feat. Levelle London)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Running With The Boys (Live In Session)
Lights
Running With The Boys (Live In Session)
Running With The Boys (Live In Session)
Last played on
Same Sea
Lights
Same Sea
Same Sea
Last played on
Up We Go
Lights
Up We Go
Up We Go
Last played on
Don't Go Home Without Me
Lights
Don't Go Home Without Me
Where The Fence Is Low
Lights
Where The Fence Is Low
Where The Fence Is Low
Last played on
