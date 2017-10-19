Lights Poxleitner-Bokan (born Valerie Anne Poxleitner; April 11, 1987) is a Canadian singer, songwriter, musician, comic book author, writer, and illustrator. She is known for her gold-certified albums The Listening and Siberia as well as singles "Drive My Soul", "February Air", "Ice", "Second Go", "Toes", and "Up We Go". She released her fourth studio album, Skin & Earth, in 2017.

Lights was awarded the 2009 Juno Award for New Artist of the Year. and two 2009 Astral Media Radio awards during Canadian Music Week.