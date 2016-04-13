Segun AdewaleBorn 1955
Segun Adewale
1955
Segun Adewale Biography (Wikipedia)
Omoba Segun Adewale (born 1955) is a Nigerian musician. He is considered the pioneer of Yo-pop, a mix of funk, jazz, juju, reggae, and Afro-beat.
Segun Adewale Tracks
Bobo Gme Mi Leke
Bobo Gme Mi Leke
Nigeria
Nigeria
Nigeria
Segun Adewale Links
