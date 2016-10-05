ClassixxFormed 2009
Classixx
2009
Classixx Biography (Wikipedia)
Classixx is an American electronic music record production and DJ duo, based in Los Angeles, composed of Michael David and Tyler Blake.
Classixx Tracks
Whatever I Want
Last played on
The Dissolve (feat. ISLES)
Last played on
Penny (Classixx Remix)
Last played on
Holding On
Last played on
Lisztomania
Last played on
Into The Valley (Julio Bashmore Remix) (feat. Karl Dixon)
Last played on
Intro The Valley (Cristoph Remix)
Last played on
A Stranger Love (Salva Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Santa Domino (The Revenge Summer Dub)
Rhythm Santa Clara
Last played on
Hanging Gardens
Last played on
All You're Waiting For
Last played on
Holding On (Jerome LOL Remix)
Last played on
I'll Get You
Last played on
Into The Valley (Julio Bashmore Remix) (feat. Karl Dixon)
Into The Valley (Julio Bashmore Remix)
Last played on
