Ayaan Ali KhanBorn 5 September 1979
Ayaan Ali Khan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-09-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/efd26416-1a29-4d67-ab5e-4f5704746851
Ayaan Ali Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ayaan Ali Khan Bangash (Hindi: अयान अली ख़ान; Urdu: عيان علی خان; IAST: Ayān Alī Khān) (born 5 September 1979) is an Indian classical musician who plays the sarod. Khan is the son of Amjad Ali Khan and often performs with his older brother Amaan Ali Khan, with whom he hosted the music talent show Sa Re Ga Ma. He has also released solo albums and collaborations with brother and father.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ayaan Ali Khan Tracks
Sort by
String Circle
Amjad Ali Khan
String Circle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Circle
Last played on
Aaj Rang Hai
Sultan Niyazi, Ayaan Ali Khan & Amaan Ali Khan
Aaj Rang Hai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aaj Rang Hai
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist