Ayaan Ali Khan Bangash (Hindi: अयान अली ख़ान; Urdu: عيان علی خان‬‎; IAST: Ayān Alī Khān) (born 5 September 1979) is an Indian classical musician who plays the sarod. Khan is the son of Amjad Ali Khan and often performs with his older brother Amaan Ali Khan, with whom he hosted the music talent show Sa Re Ga Ma. He has also released solo albums and collaborations with brother and father.