Gavin James
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05stc6d.jpg
1991-07-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/efd22686-4b72-43d5-9265-d5b073f550d1
Gavin James Biography (Wikipedia)
Gavin Wigglesworth, known professionally as Gavin James, is an Irish singer-songwriter. In March 2013 and March 2016, he won the Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year award.
Gavin James Performances & Interviews
- Gavin James - 'Nervous' for BBC Music Dayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x8fms.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x8fms.jpg2016-06-04T11:20:00.000ZGavin James performs his track 'Nervous' for BBC Music Day, live from Stormonthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x8gs2
Gavin James - 'Nervous' for BBC Music Day
- Gavin James live at Stormonthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x54xc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x54xc.jpg2016-06-03T12:06:00.000ZGavin plays Bitter Pill from Parliament buildings, Stormont.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x5jc7
Gavin James live at Stormont
Gavin James Tracks
Only Ticket Home
Gavin James
Only Ticket Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05stc8s.jpglink
Only Ticket Home
Last played on
The Book Of Love
Gavin James
The Book Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042yqtz.jpglink
The Book Of Love
Last played on
Glow
Gavin James
Glow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05stc8s.jpglink
Glow
Last played on
Linger (Radio 2 Session 16 Sep 2018)
Gavin James
Linger (Radio 2 Session 16 Sep 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05stc8s.jpglink
Always
Gavin James
Always
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05stc8s.jpglink
Always
Last played on
The Middle
Gavin James
The Middle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05stc8s.jpglink
The Middle
Last played on
Always (The Beat, 23rd June 2018)
Gavin James
Always (The Beat, 23rd June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05stc8s.jpglink
Always (The Beat, 23rd June 2018)
Last played on
Hard To Do
Gavin James
Hard To Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05stc8s.jpglink
Hard To Do
Last played on
Hearts On Fire
Gavin James
Hearts On Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nwcq7.jpglink
Hearts On Fire
Last played on
Tired (Kygo Remix)
Gavin James
Tired (Kygo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05stc8s.jpglink
Tired (Kygo Remix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
24
Jan
2019
Gavin James, Hanne Leland
Òran Mór, Glasgow, UK
25
Jan
2019
Gavin James, Hanne Leland
Òran Mór, Glasgow, UK
26
Jan
2019
Gavin James, Hanne Leland
O2 Institute2 Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
27
Jan
2019
Gavin James, Hanne Leland
Manchester Gorilla, Manchester, UK
31
Jan
2019
Gavin James, Hanne Leland
Electric Ballroom, London, UK
Gavin James Links
