FashionUK new wave band. Formed 1978
Fashion
1978
Fashion Biography (Wikipedia)
Fashion is a British new wave band consisting of Dee Harris, Al "Luke Sky" James, Alan Darby, John Mulligan, Marlon Recchi, and Dik Davis.
The band has had two or three eras. The first, from 1978 to 1980, was part of the underground music of the 1970s, while punk was making their last hits in Britain, when the band, named Fàshiön Music, released experimental post-punk rock, like-reggae/ska and funk oriented songs; and was also characterized by the presence of lead vocalist and guitarist Luke Sky, who left in 1980, ending with that first era.
Fashion Tracks
Love Shadow
Fashion
Love Shadow
Love Shadow
Streetplayer
Fashion
Streetplayer
Streetplayer
Move On
Fashion
Move On
Move On
