Ann SextonSoul singer. Born 5 February 1950
Ann Sexton (born Mary Ann Sexton, February 5, 1950) is an American soul singer who recorded mainly in the 1970s. Her biggest hit, "You're Gonna Miss Me", reached the R&B chart in 1973.
You're Losing Me
You've Been Gone Too Long
You're Gonna Miss Me
Color My World Blue
I Still Love You
You Gotta Use What You Got
You've Been Gone To Long
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
I Want to Be Loved
I'm His Wife (You're Just a Friend)
Have a Little Mercy
Gone Too Long
