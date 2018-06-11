Elise LeGrow
Elise LeGrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/efc67d89-948c-4262-af78-7077e37e67cb
Elise LeGrow Tracks
Sort by
Bring It On Home To Me
Elise LeGrow
Bring It On Home To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring It On Home To Me
Performer
Last played on
Bring It On Home
Elise LeGrow
Bring It On Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring It On Home
Performer
Last played on
Sincerely
Elise LeGrow
Sincerely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sincerely
Last played on
Rescue Me
Elise LeGrow
Rescue Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rescue Me
Last played on
Rescue Me (Live In Session)
Elise LeGrow
Rescue Me (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rescue Me (Live In Session)
Last played on
Over The Mountain
Elise LeGrow
Over The Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over The Mountain
Last played on
You Never Can Tell
Elise LeGrow
You Never Can Tell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhj03.jpglink
You Never Can Tell
Last played on
You Never Can Tell
Elise LeGrow
You Never Can Tell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Never Can Tell
Last played on
Playlists featuring Elise LeGrow
Elise LeGrow Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist