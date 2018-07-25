Rita MarleyBorn 25 July 1946
Rita Marley
Rita Marley Biography
Alpharita Constantia "Rita" Marley, OD (née Anderson; born 25 July 1946), is a Cuban-born Jamaican singer and the widow of Bob Marley. She was a member of the vocal group the I Threes, along with Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt, who gained recognition as the backing vocalists for Bob Marley and the Wailers.
Rita Marley Tracks
Pied Piper
Rita Marley
Pied Piper
Pied Piper
Harambe
Rita Marley
Harambe
Harambe
One Draw
Rita Marley
One Draw
One Draw
