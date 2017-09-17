The TrashwomenFormed 1991
The Trashwomen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/efc2c753-f2b1-4152-8c01-3bc34e023fe5
The Trashwomen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Trashwomen were an all-female American garage punk and surf punk trio from the San Francisco Bay Area signed to Estrus Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Trashwomen Tracks
Sort by
Bumble Bee
The Trashwomen
Bumble Bee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bumble Bee
Last played on
The Trashwomen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist