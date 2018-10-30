Carrie Newcomer is an American singer, songwriter and author. She has produced 16 solo CDs and has received numerous awards for her music and related charitable activities. She has done numerous collaborations with authors, academics, philosophers and musicians. In 2009 and 2011 she traveled to India as a cultural ambassador, including musical performances organized by the US State Department. In 2012 she made a similar trip to Kenya on behalf of the Interfaith Hunger Initiative. Her range of causes, activities, collaborations and philosophies significantly influences her music.