Carrie Newcomer
Carrie Newcomer is an American singer, songwriter and author. She has produced 16 solo CDs and has received numerous awards for her music and related charitable activities. She has done numerous collaborations with authors, academics, philosophers and musicians. In 2009 and 2011 she traveled to India as a cultural ambassador, including musical performances organized by the US State Department. In 2012 she made a similar trip to Kenya on behalf of the Interfaith Hunger Initiative. Her range of causes, activities, collaborations and philosophies significantly influences her music.
You Can Do This Hard Thing
Carrie Newcomer
You Can Do This Hard Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sanctuary
Carrie Newcomer
Sanctuary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sanctuary
Last played on
The Ten O'clock Line
Carrie Newcomer
The Ten O'clock Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Slender Thread
Carrie Newcomer
The Slender Thread
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There is a Tree
Carrie Newcomer
There is a Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There is a Tree
Last played on
A Light in the Window
Carrie Newcomer
A Light in the Window
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sparrow
Carrie Newcomer
Sparrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sparrow
Last played on
Every Little Bit Of It
Carrie Newcomer
Every Little Bit Of It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Writing You a Letter
Carrie Newcomer
Writing You a Letter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thank You Good Night
Carrie Newcomer
Thank You Good Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thank You Good Night
Last played on
Visitation
Carrie Newcomer
Visitation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Visitation
Last played on
Forever Ray
Carrie Newcomer
Forever Ray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forever Ray
Last played on
Breathe In Breathe Out
Carrie Newcomer
Breathe In Breathe Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gathering of Spirits
Carrie Newcomer
The Gathering of Spirits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Geodes
Carrie Newcomer
Geodes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Geodes
Last played on
Betty's Diner
Carrie Newcomer
Betty's Diner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Betty's Diner
Last played on
The Speed of Soul
Carrie Newcomer
The Speed of Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Speed of Soul
Last played on
Tornado Alley
Carrie Newcomer
Tornado Alley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tornado Alley
Last played on
