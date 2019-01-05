Duane Eddy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05kr426.jpg
1938-04-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/efc0ee36-ad69-45af-8602-991b254b7529
Duane Eddy Biography (Wikipedia)
Duane Eddy (born April 26, 1938) is an American guitarist. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, he had a string of hit records produced by Lee Hazlewood which were noted for their characteristically "twangy" sound, including "Rebel Rouser", "Peter Gunn", and "Because They're Young". He had sold 12 million records by 1963.
He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Duane Eddy Performances & Interviews
Duane Eddy Tracks
Sort by
Rebel Rouser
Duane Eddy
Rebel Rouser
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
Rebel Rouser
Last played on
Because They're Young
Duane Eddy
Because They're Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
Because They're Young
Last played on
(Dance With) The Guitar Man
Duane Eddy
(Dance With) The Guitar Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
(Dance With) The Guitar Man
Last played on
Hard Times
Duane Eddy
Hard Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
Hard Times
Last played on
Shazam
Duane Eddy
Shazam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
Shazam
Last played on
Dance With The Guitar Man
Duane Eddy
Dance With The Guitar Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
Dance With The Guitar Man
Performer
Last played on
Cannonball
Duane Eddy
Cannonball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
Cannonball
Last played on
Play Me Like You Play Your Guitar
Duane Eddy
Play Me Like You Play Your Guitar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
Tiger Love and Turnip Greens
Duane Eddy
Tiger Love and Turnip Greens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
Tiger Love and Turnip Greens
Last played on
Guitar Man
Duane Eddy
Guitar Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
Guitar Man
Last played on
Peter Gunn
Duane Eddy
Peter Gunn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0222tmx.jpglink
Peter Gunn
Last played on
Play Me Like You Play Your Guitar
Duane Eddy
Play Me Like You Play Your Guitar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
Play Me Like You Play Your Guitar
Performer
Last played on
You Are My Sunshine
Duane Eddy
You Are My Sunshine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
You Are My Sunshine
Last played on
Desert Song
Duane Eddy
Desert Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
Desert Song
Last played on
Theme from Paladin
Duane Eddy
Theme from Paladin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
Theme from Paladin
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-26T20:01:15
26
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Duane Eddy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist