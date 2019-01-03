Munga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/efc0ca1d-f729-415a-8f5f-5ae94298070a
Munga Tracks
Sort by
Nuff Love
Munga
Nuff Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Nuff Love
Last played on
Bad From Mi Born
Munga
Bad From Mi Born
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad From Mi Born
Last played on
Wine Pon It
Munga
Wine Pon It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wine Pon It
Last played on
The Prayer
Munga
The Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Prayer
Last played on
Bruck Out vs. Tic Toc Tic vs. Miuda Linda
Munga
Bruck Out vs. Tic Toc Tic vs. Miuda Linda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br23n.jpglink
Bruck Out vs. Tic Toc Tic vs. Miuda Linda
Last played on
MILLIONAIRE
Munga
MILLIONAIRE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MILLIONAIRE
Last played on
Push Dem Out
Munga
Push Dem Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Push Dem Out
Last played on
Push Dem Out (Dub)
Munga
Push Dem Out (Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Push Dem Out (Dub)
Last played on
Excuse Me
Munga
Excuse Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Excuse Me
Last played on
Different Currency
Munga
Different Currency
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Different Currency
Performer
Last played on
Push & Pull
Munga
Push & Pull
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Push & Pull
Last played on
Look Good
Munga
Look Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look Good
Last played on
Munga Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist