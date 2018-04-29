Sir Laurence OlivierBorn 22 May 1907. Died 11 July 1989
Sir Laurence Olivier
1907-05-22
Sir Laurence Olivier Tracks
Case For The Prosecution
John Christie
Case For The Prosecution
Case For The Prosecution
Last played on
St Crispians Day Speech from the 1944 film Henry V
Sir Laurence Olivier
St Crispians Day Speech from the 1944 film Henry V
Once more unto the breach (speech from Henry V film)
Sir Laurence Olivier
Once more unto the breach (speech from Henry V film)
The Song Of Deborah
Sir Laurence Olivier
The Song Of Deborah
The Song Of Deborah
Last played on
Why Should I Care
Sir Laurence Olivier
Why Should I Care
Why Should I Care
Last played on
In The Beginning
Sir Laurence Olivier
In The Beginning
In The Beginning
Last played on
The Twenty-Third Psalm
Sir Laurence Olivier
The Twenty-Third Psalm
The Twenty-Third Psalm
Last played on
Psalm 91
Sir Laurence Olivier
Psalm 91
Psalm 91
Last played on
On the Death of King George VI
Sir Laurence Olivier
On the Death of King George VI
On the Death of King George VI
Last played on
If the Heart of a Man (from The Beggar's Opera)
Sir Laurence Olivier
If the Heart of a Man (from The Beggar's Opera)
