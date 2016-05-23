The AutoClaus
The AutoClaus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/efb943f6-eadd-4d70-b8af-cb6f42c9dc94
The AutoClaus Tracks
Sort by
Pop Party People (Smarty Mix)
The AutoClaus
Pop Party People (Smarty Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Valentine`s Time
The AutoClaus
Valentine`s Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Valentine`s Time
Last played on
Back to artist