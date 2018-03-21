Megan Henderson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/efb76fd4-ee6b-4f10-8e73-778a8f95efe0
Megan Henderson Tracks
Loch Ussie
Anna Massie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051xzvw.jpglink
The Light of Tuscany
Ali Hutton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qnp5d.jpglink
Les Pieds Joyeux
Träd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063yqcl.jpglink
LORIENT MORNINGS
Duncan Chisholm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Farley Bridge
Duncan Chisholm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Hurricane / Lament For Glencoe
Kris Drever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gmm0q.jpglink
SHADY GROVE (feat. Kris Drever & Megan Henderson)
Éamonn Coyne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gmm0q.jpglink
Monday Night at Riccardo's: The Dudes of Hazzard/Monday Night at Riccardo's
Calum MacCrimmon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063yqcl.jpglink
Parcel of Rogues (feat. Kris Drever & Megan Henderson)
Éamonn Coyne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gmm0q.jpglink
