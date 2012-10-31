Son of DorkFormed 2005. Disbanded 2008
Son of Dork
2005
Son of Dork Biography (Wikipedia)
Son of Dork were a British pop punk band formed by James Bourne after his previous band, Busted, split in January 2005. The name of the band came from a scene in the 1990 film Problem Child where the chant "Son of Dork" is used. Their debut single, "Ticket Outta Loserville", was released in November 2005, reaching No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart. Their second single, "Eddie's Song", reached No. 10 in January 2006.
Son of Dork Tracks
Ticket Outta Loserville
Son of Dork
Ticket Outta Loserville
Ticket Outta Loserville
