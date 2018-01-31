Iamsu!Born 17 November 1989
1989-11-17
Sudan Ameer Williams (born November 16, 1989) better known by his stage name Iamsu!, is an American rapper and record producer known for his featured appearances on "Gas Pedal", "Function", and "Up!" as well as his own singles "By My Side", "Famous" and "Only That Real", with the latter being the lead single of his debut studio album, Sincerely Yours. He has produced and featured many artists such as Tinashe, Sage the Gemini, Kehlani, Hit Boy, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, DJ Mustard, Casey Veggies, Lil B, G-Eazy, and the HBK Gang.
Contract (feat. Iamsu!)
GTA
Famous (feat. DeJ Loaf)
Iamsu!
Backflip (feat. Iamsu! & YG)
Casey Veggies
100 (feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Kid Ink & Iamsu!)
Travis Barker
Pull Up (feat. Iamsu!)
Rayven Justice
Backflip (feat. Iamsu!)
Casey Veggies
The Juice (Remix) (feat. The Game, Iamsu!, O.T. Genasis, K Camp & Ty Dolla $ign)
AD
Backflip (feat. YG & Iamsu!)
Casey Veggies
Wake And Bake (feat. Iamsu! & Berner)
Collie Buddz
Get Rich (feat. Iamsu!)
RJ
What It Is (feat. Freddie Gibbs, Eric Bellinger & Iamsu!)
League Of Starz
Nothin' Less
Iamsu!
Loveless
Anjali
Only That Real (feat. 2. Chainz & Sage the Gemini)
Iamsu!
