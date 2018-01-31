Sudan Ameer Williams (born November 16, 1989) better known by his stage name Iamsu!, is an American rapper and record producer known for his featured appearances on "Gas Pedal", "Function", and "Up!" as well as his own singles "By My Side", "Famous" and "Only That Real", with the latter being the lead single of his debut studio album, Sincerely Yours. He has produced and featured many artists such as Tinashe, Sage the Gemini, Kehlani, Hit Boy, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, DJ Mustard, Casey Veggies, Lil B, G-Eazy, and the HBK Gang.