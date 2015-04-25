Ed GarlandBorn 9 January 1895. Died 22 January 1980
Ed Garland
1895-01-09
Ed Garland Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Bertram Garland (January 9, 1895 – January 22, 1980) was a New Orleans jazz string bass player. He was commonly known as "Ed Garland", and sometimes "Montudie Garland" (a nickname he disliked).
Ed Garland Tracks
Maryland
Buster Wilson
Creole Bobo
Mutt Carey
The Girls Go Crazy 'Bout The Way I Walk
Bud Scott
