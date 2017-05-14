Clara Mae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/efa688bc-3bfa-4afa-a313-043c770459a2
Clara Mae Biography (Wikipedia)
Clara Hagman (born July 9, 1991), known professionally as Clara Mae, is a Swedish singer and songwriter currently signed to Big Beat and Atlantic Records. She has released two major label singles, "I'm Not Her" and "I Forgot." From 2009 to 2012, Clara Mae was a member of the Swedish band, Ace of Base. In 2016, she was featured on and co-wrote the KREAM song, "Taped Up Heart," which peaked at #21 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clara Mae Tracks
Sort by
Taped Up Heart (Shylow Remix) (feat. Clara Mae)
KREAM
Taped Up Heart (Shylow Remix) (feat. Clara Mae)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taped Up Heart (Shylow Remix) (feat. Clara Mae)
Last played on
Back to artist