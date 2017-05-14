Clara Hagman (born July 9, 1991), known professionally as Clara Mae, is a Swedish singer and songwriter currently signed to Big Beat and Atlantic Records. She has released two major label singles, "I'm Not Her" and "I Forgot." From 2009 to 2012, Clara Mae was a member of the Swedish band, Ace of Base. In 2016, she was featured on and co-wrote the KREAM song, "Taped Up Heart," which peaked at #21 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.