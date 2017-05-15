DJ ShadowUS hip hop producer, DJ & instrumentalist. Born 29 June 1972
DJ Shadow Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua Paul Davis (born June 29, 1972), better known by his stage name DJ Shadow, is an American record producer and DJ. He first gained notice with the release of his highly acclaimed debut studio album, Endtroducing...... He has a personal record collection of over 60,000 records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Shadow Performances & Interviews
DJ Shadow Tracks
Enuff
Enuff
Last played on
Unkle Main Title Theme
Unkle Main Title Theme
Last played on
High Noon
High Noon
Last played on
Mutual Slump
Mutual Slump
Changeling
Changeling
The Number Song
The Number Song
Transmission 2
Transmission 2
Midnight In A Perfect World
Midnight In A Perfect World
Last played on
Nobody Speak
Nobody Speak
Last played on
The Sideshow (ft. Ernie Fresh)
The Sideshow (ft. Ernie Fresh)
Last played on
This Time (I'm Gonna Try It My Way)
This Time (I'm Gonna Try It My Way)
Last played on
Mongrel... Meets His Maker
Mongrel... Meets His Maker
Last played on
You Made It (feat. Chris James)
You Made It (feat. Chris James)
Last played on
Six Days
Six Days
Last played on
Ghar Aaja Soneya
Ghar Aaja Soneya
Building Steam With A Grain Of Salt
Giving Up The Ghost
Giving Up The Ghost
Last played on
Organ Donor
Organ Donor
Last played on
Entropy
Entropy
Last played on
What Does Your Soul Look Like (Part 1)
What Does Your Soul Look Like (Part 1)
Last played on
Listen (feat. Terry Reid)
Listen (feat. Terry Reid)
Last played on
I Gotta Rokk
I Gotta Rokk
Last played on
Ashes To Oceans (feat. Matthew Halsall)
Ashes To Oceans (feat. Matthew Halsall)
Systematic (Instrumental)
Systematic (Instrumental)
Nobody Speak
Nobody Speak
Scale It Back (feat. Little Dragon)
Scale It Back (feat. Little Dragon)
Last played on
Number Song
Number Song
Last played on
Dil Mera Remix
Dil Mera Remix
Last played on
The Mountain Will Fall
The Mountain Will Fall
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T20:29:28
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
19:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-24T20:29:28
24
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
