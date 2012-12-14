Thijs Ploegmakers (born 29 July 1980), performing as Adaro, is a Dutch DJ. He produced several electronic music styles, however in 2008, he began producing hardstyle with Ran-D which resulted in their first release on A2 Records "My Name Is Hardstyle." Adaro continued releasing his music on A2 Records until 2014. In March, 2015, alongside Ran-D, B-Front and Frequencerz, Adaro is one of the founders of hardstyle record label "Roughstate Music".

In addition to his solo releases, Adaro has collaborated with many artists within the hardstyle genre such as The Prophet, Digital Punk, B-Front and Crypsis.

Adaro is also a part of the hardstyle act Gunz For Hire together with Ran-D, which was created in 2011.

Adaro has grown to perform at some of the largest hardstyle events such as Decibel Outdoor Festival, Defqon.1 Festival (Netherlands & Australia), Qlimax, Mysteryland, Q-BASE, Reverze and many other events.