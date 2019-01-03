All‐4‐OneFormed 1993
All‐4‐One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef9df4c9-0e76-451b-b174-2244bcc31f0c
All‐4‐One Biography (Wikipedia)
All-4-One is an American male R&B and pop group best known for their hit single "I Swear" (a remake of the song originally recorded by country music artist John Michael Montgomery a year prior) from their self-titled 1994 debut album. The group comprises Jamie Jones, Delious Kennedy, Alfred Nevarez, and Tony Borowiak, all from the Antelope Valley and Mojave, California areas, but are based in the Greater Los Angeles Area. The group has sold 22 million records worldwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
All‐4‐One Tracks
Sort by
I Swear
All‐4‐One
I Swear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwdfk.jpglink
I Swear
Last played on
I Swear
All‐4‐One
I Swear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Swear
Last played on
(She's Got) Skillz
All‐4‐One
(She's Got) Skillz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(She's Got) Skillz
Last played on
Playlists featuring All‐4‐One
All‐4‐One Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist