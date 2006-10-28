Haim Zinovitch, a.k.a. ZINO, is a prominent and prolific musician in Israel.

Zino is a pioneer and self-described chameleon. His music encompasses a wide variety of musical genres, from folk to rock to ambient/electronica. With his partner Tomer Biran (TOMMY), he also creates music for films, TV shows, and commercials, dominating the TV music market in Israel. Zinowitch was born of Russian and Moroccan descent.