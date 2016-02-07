WidowspeakFormed 2010
Widowspeak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02whmm3.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef9d28db-a1b7-4957-aa79-ed289a77ce10
Widowspeak Biography (Wikipedia)
Widowspeak is an American indie rock band from Brooklyn, New York City, United States. They are currently signed to Captured Tracks. The band consists of guitarist and vocalist Molly Hamilton and guitarist Robert Earl Thomas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Widowspeak Tracks
Sort by
In the Pines
Widowspeak
In the Pines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmm3.jpglink
In the Pines
Last played on
My Babys Gonna Carry On
Widowspeak
My Babys Gonna Carry On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmm3.jpglink
My Babys Gonna Carry On
Last played on
All Yours
Widowspeak
All Yours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmm3.jpglink
All Yours
Last played on
Dead Love (So Still)
Widowspeak
Dead Love (So Still)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmm3.jpglink
Dead Love (So Still)
Last played on
Dead Love
Widowspeak
Dead Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmm3.jpglink
Dead Love
Last played on
Calico
Widowspeak
Calico
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmm3.jpglink
Calico
Last played on
Ballad Of The Golden Hour
Widowspeak
Ballad Of The Golden Hour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmm3.jpglink
Ballad Of The Golden Hour
Last played on
Locusts
Widowspeak
Locusts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmm3.jpglink
Locusts
Last played on
The Dark Age
Widowspeak
The Dark Age
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmm3.jpglink
The Dark Age
Last played on
Harsh Realm
Widowspeak
Harsh Realm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmm3.jpglink
Harsh Realm
Last played on
Nightcrawlers
Widowspeak
Nightcrawlers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmm3.jpglink
Nightcrawlers
Last played on
Gun Shy
Widowspeak
Gun Shy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmm3.jpglink
Gun Shy
Last played on
Puritan
Widowspeak
Puritan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmm3.jpglink
Puritan
Last played on
Widowspeak Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist