Zagrebačka filharmonijaFormed 1871
Zagrebačka filharmonija
1871
Zagrebačka filharmonija Biography (Wikipedia)
Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (ZPO, Croatian: Zagrebačka filharmonija) is an orchestra based in Zagreb, Croatia.
Brunnhilde's Immolation -- from Gotterdammerung (1876)
Richard Wagner
Singer
Sarabande for Orchestra
Frano Parac
Symphonic Dance 'Kolo', Op 12
Jakov Gotovac
Sinfonietta for string orchestra
Boris Papandopulo
Concierto serenata for harp and orchestra (1952)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Concerto-Rhapsody for cello and orchestra
Aram Khachaturian
Serenade for Strings in C major, Op 28 (1st mvt)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Ivan the Terrible [Ivan Grosniy] - oratorio, arr. Stasevich from the film score - part 1
Sergei Prokofiev
Choir
Overture: Porin
Vatroslav Lisinski
Ivan the Terrible [Ivan Grosniy] - oratorio, arr. Stasevich from the film score - part 2
Sergei Prokofiev
Choir
Suncana Polja [Sunny Fields]
Blagoje Bersa
Rienzi Overture (1842)
Richard Wagner
Siegfried's Funeral March from Gotterdammerung
Richard Wagner
Tod und Verklarung (Op. 24)
Richard Strauss
Metamorphosen
Richard Strauss
