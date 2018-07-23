Autre Ne Veut
Autre Ne Veut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef971f23-57a5-4e4d-a757-37dbf3937ab5
Autre Ne Veut Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Ashin (born 20 April 1982), better known by his stage name Autre Ne Veut, is an American singer-songwriter and musician from New York City.
The name Autre Ne Veut is taken from an inscription in French on a 15th-century British dress ornament that is stored at The Cloisters and is translated to English as "I want no other."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Autre Ne Veut Tracks
Sort by
World War
Autre Ne Veut
World War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World War
Last played on
Panic Room
Autre Ne Veut
Panic Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Panic Room
Last played on
Play By Play
Autre Ne Veut
Play By Play
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Play By Play
Last played on
Gonna Die
Autre Ne Veut
Gonna Die
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gonna Die
Last played on
Counting
Autre Ne Veut
Counting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Counting
Last played on
Counting (feat. Mykki Blanco)
Autre Ne Veut
Counting (feat. Mykki Blanco)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Counting (feat. Mykki Blanco)
Last played on
Autre Ne Veut Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist