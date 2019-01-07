Christopher Maltman
1970
Christopher Maltman Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Maltman is a British operatic baritone.
Maltman grew up in Lincolnshire, attending King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth, and studied music at the Royal Academy of Music. In 1994 he won the Great Elm Festival Vocal Award (now the Maureen Lehane Vocal Awards). During The Royal Opera 2013/14 season, he played the roles of Count Almaviva in Le nozze di Figaro and Lescaut in Puccini's Manon Lescaut.
Christopher Maltman Performances & Interviews
Christopher Maltman Tracks
The Plough Boy (Folksong Arrangements, Vol. 3)
Benjamin Britten
The Plough Boy (Folksong Arrangements, Vol. 3)
Benjamin Britten
To Gratiana dancing and singing
William Denis Browne
To Gratiana dancing and singing
William Denis Browne
O Mary, at thy window be (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 17)
Ludwig van Beethoven
O Mary, at thy window be (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 17)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cosi fan tutte (Act 1)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cosi fan tutte (Act 1)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Loveliest of Trees (A Shropshire Lad)
George Butterworth
Loveliest of Trees (A Shropshire Lad)
George Butterworth
To the Blackbird (26 Welsh Songs, WoO 155)
Ludwig van Beethoven
To the Blackbird (26 Welsh Songs, WoO 155)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Maid of Isla (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 4)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Maid of Isla (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 4)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Die Lorelei
Clara Schumann
Die Lorelei
Clara Schumann
Youth and Love (Songs of Travel)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Youth and Love (Songs of Travel)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
It was a lover and his lass (Let us garlands bring, Op 18)
Gerald Finzi
It was a lover and his lass (Let us garlands bring, Op 18)
Gerald Finzi
Matthauspassion BWV.244 (Mache dich, mein Herze)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Matthauspassion BWV.244 (Mache dich, mein Herze)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Matthauspassion BWV.244 (Am Abend da es kuhle war)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Matthauspassion BWV.244 (Am Abend da es kuhle war)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 3
Alban Berg
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 3
Alban Berg
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 2
Alban Berg
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 2
Alban Berg
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 1
Alban Berg
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 1
Alban Berg
Is my team ploughing? (6 Songs from 'A Shropshire Lad')
George Butterworth
Is my team ploughing? (6 Songs from 'A Shropshire Lad')
George Butterworth
Mit deinem blauen Augen (6 Lieder Op. 56 No. 4)
Richard Strauss
Mit deinem blauen Augen (6 Lieder Op. 56 No. 4)
Richard Strauss
Belshazzar's feast - oratorio for baritone solo, chorus and orchestra
William Walton
Belshazzar's feast - oratorio for baritone solo, chorus and orchestra
William Walton
Whither must I wander? (Songs of Travel)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Whither must I wander? (Songs of Travel)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Travel: The Infinite Shining Heavens
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Travel: The Infinite Shining Heavens
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Manon Lescaut (Act 4)
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut (Act 4)
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut (Act 3)
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut (Act 3)
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut (Act 2)
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut (Act 2)
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut (Act 1)
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut (Act 1)
Giacomo Puccini
23 Songs of Various Nationalities, Nos.1,10,16,15,9. 11
Ludwig van Beethoven
23 Songs of Various Nationalities, Nos.1,10,16,15,9. 11
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romeo et Juliette
Hector Berlioz
Romeo et Juliette
Hector Berlioz
Recueillement (5 Poèmes de Baudelaire)
Claude Debussy
Recueillement (5 Poèmes de Baudelaire)
Claude Debussy
Le jet d'eau (5 Poèmes de Baudelaire)
Claude Debussy
Le jet d'eau (5 Poèmes de Baudelaire)
Claude Debussy
Harmonie du soir (5 Poèmes de Baudelaire)
Claude Debussy
Harmonie du soir (5 Poèmes de Baudelaire)
Claude Debussy
The Vagabond (Songs of Travel)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Vagabond (Songs of Travel)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Hollywood Songbook (An den kleinen Radioapparat)
Hanns Eisler
Hollywood Songbook (An den kleinen Radioapparat)
Hanns Eisler
Hollywood Songbook (Über den Selbstmord/An den kleinen Radioapparat)
Hanns Eisler
Hollywood Songbook (Über den Selbstmord/An den kleinen Radioapparat)
Hanns Eisler
Hollywood Songbook (Elegie No 7)
Hanns Eisler
Hollywood Songbook (Elegie No 7)
Hanns Eisler
Hölderlin-Fragmente (No 5, An eine Stadt)
Hanns Eisler
Hölderlin-Fragmente (No 5, An eine Stadt)
Hanns Eisler
Mache dich, mein Herze, rein (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mache dich, mein Herze, rein (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Salley Gardens
Traditional Irish, Christopher Maltman, Benjamin Britten & Julius Drake
The Salley Gardens
The Salley Gardens
Lyric Symphony Op 18
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Lyric Symphony Op 18
Alexander von Zemlinsky
The Wind at Dawn
Edward Elgar
The Wind at Dawn
Edward Elgar
A Song of Autumn
Edward Elgar
A Song of Autumn
Edward Elgar
Oh, Soft was the Song Op.59 no.3
Edward Elgar
Oh, Soft was the Song Op.59 no.3
Edward Elgar
The Creation [Die Schöpfung] Hob. XXI:2: Part 2
Joseph Haydn
The Creation [Die Schöpfung] Hob. XXI:2: Part 2
Joseph Haydn
Playlists featuring Christopher Maltman
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Vaughan Williams’s A Sea Symphony
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2018-08-09T20:16:34
9
Aug
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Vaughan Williams’s A Sea Symphony
19:30
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Proms 2016: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-31T20:16:34
31
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-17T20:16:34
17
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
2006-08-03T20:16:34
3
Aug
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-23T20:16:34
23
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
