Maltman grew up in Lincolnshire, attending King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth, and studied music at the Royal Academy of Music. In 1994 he won the Great Elm Festival Vocal Award (now the Maureen Lehane Vocal Awards). During The Royal Opera 2013/14 season, he played the roles of Count Almaviva in Le nozze di Figaro and Lescaut in Puccini's Manon Lescaut.

