Atmosphere. Minneapolis hip‐hop duo Slug & Ant. Formed 1994
Atmosphere
1994
Atmosphere Biography (Wikipedia)
Atmosphere is an American hip hop duo from Minneapolis, Minnesota, consisting of rapper Slug (Sean Daley) and DJ/producer Ant (Anthony Davis). Since its formation in 1989, the group has released nine studio albums and ten extended plays.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Atmosphere Tracks
Dancing In Outer Space
Dancing In Outer Space
Dancing In Outer Space (MAW Remix)
Dancing In Outer Space (MAW Remix)
Sunshine
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Sunshine
Like A Fire
Like A Fire
Ringo
Ringo
Perfect
Perfect
The Stuff That We've Been Through
The Stuff That We've Been Through
Everything
Everything
A Fine Balance
A Fine Balance
Kanye West
Kanye West
Camera Thief
Camera Thief
Just For Show
Just For Show
