Peter-Paul Pigmans (January 31, 1961 – August 27, 2003) was a Dutch gabber music producer, best known for his production under the pseudonym 3 Steps Ahead.

Born in Berkel and based out of Rotterdam, Pigmans' music is widely considered one of the most innovative specimens of the gabber genre; while many gabber producers favor raw force and little virtuosity when creating a song, Pigmans' music always had a strong technical side, and his songs often featured atmospherical elements, an unusual thing in the genre at the time.[citation needed] He was also known for his extremely wild live shows.[citation needed]

Pigmans was diagnosed with brain cancer in 1999. On July 18, 2003 in Zaandam at the Hemkade stadium, fellow Dutch producers organized a fundraising event for him called "3 Steps Ahead 4 Life" where the cream of the Dutch gabber scene performed (for free - all income was spent on his treatment in hope of curing him) and paid respect to him. A couple of weeks later, he died. Two months later the annual Thunderdome started with a one-minute silence in his memory.