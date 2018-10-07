Bobby EdwardsBorn 18 January 1926. Died 31 July 2012
Bobby Edwards
1926-01-18
Bobby Edwards Biography
Bobby Edwards (born Robert Edward Moncrief; January 18, 1926 – July 31, 2012) was an American country music singer who recorded between 1959 and 1964. At the beginning of his career he performed and recorded under the name Bobby Moncrief. Then, having completed his service in the US Navy, he started recording as Bobby Edwards.
