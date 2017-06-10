SoSheUrban pop trio. Formed 1 March 2015
SoShe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2015-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef90c951-b145-4db2-a344-5db1aa773526
SoShe Performances & Interviews
SoShe Tracks
Sort by
Showed Up Ft. Cadet
Showed Up Ft. Cadet
Something About the Way
SoShe
Something About the Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something About the Way
Performer
Last played on
Showed Up Ft. Cadet
Showed Up Ft. Cadet
Showed Up Ft. Cadet
Showed Up Ft. Cadet
Show Love
SoShe
Show Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show Love
One More Chance
SoShe
One More Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
X-O
SoShe
X-O
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
X-O
Back to artist