Club Dogo Biography (Wikipedia)
Club Dogo was an Italian rap group from Milan (Lombardy) that consists of Guè Pequeno and Jake La Furia, and beatmaker Don Joe.
In 2005, Club Dogo formed the crew named Dogo Gang, including other MCs and DJs from Milan that gradually joined the collective.
