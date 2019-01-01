Janée Bennett
Janée Bennett
Janée Bennett Biography (Wikipedia)
Janée Bennett, known professionally as Jin Jin (previously Jin Jin and the Ragdolls), is an English singer and songwriter from Manchester and daughter of former footballer Gary Bennett.
