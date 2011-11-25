Laurent WéryBelgian DJ. Born 2 April 1975
Laurent Wéry
1975-04-02
Laurent Wéry Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurent Wéry (born 1975 in Aalst, Belgium) is a Belgian DJ and producer. He released his debut album Ready for the Night in Belgium on 19 July 2010. He became more popular with his single "Hey Hey Hey (Pop Another Bottle)" which features vocals from Swift K.I.D. & Dev.
Laurent Wéry Tracks
Sort by
Hey Hey Hey (Pop Another Bottle) (Feat. Swiftkid & Dev)
Hey Hey Hey (Feat. Swiftkid & Dev) (Sunship Extended Mix)
