George Shearing
Born 13 August 1919. Died 14 February 2011
George Shearing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p034fcx1.jpg
1919-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef83af4c-4da9-47d1-b9bd-df9db18b28e9
George Shearing Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir George Albert Shearing, OBE (13 August 1919 – 14 February 2011) was a British jazz pianist who for many years led a popular jazz group that recorded for Discovery Records, MGM Records and Capitol Records. The composer of over 300 titles, including the jazz standards "Lullaby of Birdland" and " Conception", and had multiple albums on the Billboard charts during the 1950s, 1960s, 1980s and 1990s. He died of heart failure in New York City, at the age of 91.
George Shearing Tracks
The Real American Folksong
George Gershwin
The Real American Folksong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
The Real American Folksong
Last played on
Let There Be Love
Nat King Cole
Let There Be Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2q.jpglink
Let There Be Love
Last played on
Pick Yourself Up
Nat King Cole
Pick Yourself Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2q.jpglink
Pick Yourself Up
Last played on
Overnight Hop
George Shearing
Overnight Hop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Overnight Hop
Last played on
Young And Foolish
George Shearing
Young And Foolish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Young And Foolish
Last played on
Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind
George Shearing
Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind
Performer
Last played on
All Or Nothing At All
George Shearing
All Or Nothing At All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
All Or Nothing At All
Last played on
Conception
George Shearing
Conception
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Conception
Last played on
Always True To You In My Fashion
George Shearing
George Shearing
Always True To You In My Fashion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Always True To You In My Fashion
Last played on
Mambo Inn
George Shearing
Mambo Inn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Mambo Inn
Last played on
I'll Remember April
George Shearing
I'll Remember April
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
I'll Remember April
Last played on
Lullaby of Birdland
George Shearing
Lullaby of Birdland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Lullaby of Birdland
Last played on
Roses Of Picardy
George Shearing
Roses Of Picardy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Roses Of Picardy
Last played on
Aquarius
George Shearing
Aquarius
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Aquarius
Last played on
Lemon Twist
John Pizzarelli
Lemon Twist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Lemon Twist
Last played on
Joyspring
George Shearing
Joyspring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Joyspring
Last played on
Skye Boat Song
George Shearing
Skye Boat Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Skye Boat Song
Last played on
I'll Be Around
George Shearing
I'll Be Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
I'll Be Around
Last played on
A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody
George Shearing
A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody
Last played on
It was a lover and his lass
George Shearing
It was a lover and his lass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
It was a lover and his lass
Last played on
Bop Look And Listen
George Shearing
Bop Look And Listen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Bop Look And Listen
Last played on
September in the Rain
George Shearing
September in the Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
September in the Rain
Last played on
