Tsakani "TK" Mhinga (23 November 1978 – 27 February 2006) was a multiple SAMA award winning South African R&B singer, arranger and songwriter. In her lifetime she unquestionably occupied South Africa's R&B throne and was one of the country's prominent vocalists.

She was found dead in a hotel room in Bryanston, Johannesburg by hotel staff on 27 February 2006, of what seemed to be either a drug overdose or a drug-induced suicide.