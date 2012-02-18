TKBorn 1979. Died 27 February 2006
TK Biography
Tsakani "TK" Mhinga (23 November 1978 – 27 February 2006) was a multiple SAMA award winning South African R&B singer, arranger and songwriter. In her lifetime she unquestionably occupied South Africa's R&B throne and was one of the country's prominent vocalists.
She was found dead in a hotel room in Bryanston, Johannesburg by hotel staff on 27 February 2006, of what seemed to be either a drug overdose or a drug-induced suicide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
